Waiting for the discounts to start Amazon Prime Day 2021, the well-known e-commerce giant has decided to serve a rich appetizer with what are, in effect, the very first discounts on devices Amazon Echo, which can be interfaced with the now famous voice assistant Alexa.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a special event organized by Amazon during which, across the platform, there will be discounts and unmissable opportunities for all subscribers to the Amazon Prime service. Amazon Prime Day 2021 will start from midnight on June 21st and will continue until 23:59 on 22 June.

In fact, for a few more hours, on the well-known Amazon portal it will be possible to buy a long list of Echo products with discounts that even come at 60%. So let’s see what are the Alexa compatible items on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021:

Echo Dot (3rd generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa integration – Anthracite fabric. From € 49.99 to € 19.99 (60% discount).

Echo Dot (4th generation) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Anthracite. From € 59.99 to € 24.99 (58% discount).

Echo Show 5 (1st generation, 2019 model) | Smart screen with Alexa | Always stay in touch with help from Alexa | Anthracite. From € 89.99 to € 39.99 (Discount of 56%).

Echo Show 8 (1st generation, 2019 model) | Smart screen with Alexa | Always stay in touch with help from Alexa | Anthracite. From € 109.99 to € 64.99 (41% discount).

New Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation, Model 2021) | HD smart screen with Alexa and 13MP camera | Anthracite. From € 129.99 to € 84.99 (35% discount).

Echo Auto – Take Alexa in the car with you. From € 59.99 to € 34.99 (42% discount).

New Echo (4th Generation), International Version – High Quality Audio, Smart Home Hub and Alexa – Anthracite. From € 99.99 to € 69.99 (30% discount).

Echo (4th generation), Ice White + TP-Link Tapo Connected Bulb (E27), compatible with Alexa. From € 99.99 to € 69.99 (30% discount).

Before leaving you, we remind you that the subscription to the Amazon Prime service includes access to several other platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, streaming platform that allows you to enjoy a vast catalog of films and TV series, including the beloved The Boys.