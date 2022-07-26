Sooner or later it had to happen, for several years Amazon had not changed the price of the Amazon prime service and with the increase in management costs, the American giant also had to give up. This is the first increase since 2018.

What will the new Amazon Prime rates be?

The current price of theannual subscription of € 36.00 will pass to € 49.90 (+ 38.6%); the monthly cost instead it will go from € 3.99 to € 4.99 (+ 25%). Both will be active starting September 15, 2022.

This is the full text of the email received from Amazon prime users today:

Dear Prime Customer,

Thank you for joining Amazon Prime. We contact you to inform you of a future change to the price of your subscription.

Starting September 15, 2022, the price of the monthly Prime subscription will increase from € 3.99 to € 4.99 per month and the price of the annual Prime subscription will increase from € 36.00 to € 49.90 per year. The new rate will apply to renewals starting September 15, 2022 inclusive. You can check your next renewal date, change or cancel your subscription by visiting your account.

This change is made on the basis of, and in accordance with, Clause 5 of the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions. The reasons for this change are related to a general and substantial increase in the overall costs due to inflation, which affects the specific costs of the Amazon Prime service in Italy and are based on external circumstances, beyond our control.

We continue to strive to improve the Amazon Prime service for our customers. It is the first time that we have changed the price of Prime in Italy since 2018. In the meantime, we have expanded the selection of products available with unlimited fast Prime delivery, at no additional cost; we have activated and improved the delivery of groceries with Amazon Fresh; and we have added more and more quality digital entertainment, such as TV series, movies, music, games and books. In particular, Prime Video has expanded the collection of Amazon Originals series and films and activated access to live sports, such as the UEFA Champions League.

Sincerely,

Your Amazon Prime team