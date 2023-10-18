Amazon Prime Air arrives in Italy: parcel deliveries via drone from 2024

Amazon Prime Air is also arriving in Italy, i.e. parcel deliveries via drone. This was announced by Prime Air vice president David Carbon at the Amazon Delivering the Future event in Seattle.

“By the end of 2024 we will launch deliveries with the new Mk30 drone in Italy and the United Kingdom” declared the man. Our country, therefore, will be the first in Europe, together with the United Kingdom, to experiment with service so far active only in the United States.

“Our experience will be inspiration and support for safe operations in the rest of Europe” commented the president of Enac, the National Civil Aviation Authority, Pierluigi Di Palma, who is working together with Amazon for safety aerial.

“It will be safer than going by car to the shop to buy them” guaranteed Carbon, who explained that initially only single houses with gardens will be served and then, in the long term, densely populated areas will be served, but not city centers .

Amazon will map the territory with customers who will be able to check on the site whether their area will be covered by the service which, at least initially, will be free.

Only some products can be delivered by drone. In fact, to meet the right requirements, the products must not weigh more than 2.26 kg and must fit in a package the size of a shoe box.