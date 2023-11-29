Today, artificial intelligence is one of the most used tools, especially for creating illustrations and also scripts that help people better interpret their ideas, and the most used by them is GhatGPT of OpenAI. And although they have remained the leaders in the market, it seems that things will not be like this forever, or at least that is what the millionaire company implies, amazon.

Through the conference of Reinventing Amazon Web Services in Las Vegas A quite peculiar new invention has been shown, this is a chatbot that is helped by artificial intelligence which they have called Q. It works efficiently, being the ideal support for companies that do large inventory management and also mathematical questions that normally take minutes to reach the answer, and of course, it is not a tool that is released to the general public.

This is how she describes it herself. amazon:

Q is an AI-powered generative agent assistant that includes previously available functionality like Amazon Connect Wisdom, understands customer intent, and uses relevant information sources to provide precise responses and actions for the agent to communicate and resolve the customer’s unique needs. client, all in real time. Try Amazon Q in Connect for free until March 1, 2024. The feature is easy to enable and you can get started in the Amazon Connect console.

Using this tool will be of great help to customer service staff in many companies, and especially in your own amazon, since it will resolve the most common questions within the site, which do not really require an agent to assist the client. These would have more functions regarding the solution of returns, among other things that require contacting a person as is.

Editor’s note: These types of intelligence are somewhat scary due to the fact that now some employees will be cut because the chat may already have prefabricated answers that are most useful. At the end of the day they seek to save as much money as possible.