It’s been almost 10 years since we saw the last of Hellsing. The work of Kouta Hirano is one of the great action and horror classics of recent years. Both manga and anime, this series gained great popularity and many people are waiting to see something new from it.

So it might be great news for fans to know that Amazon Studios prepare a live-action of Hellsing. The adaptation is in charge of the scriptwriter of the trilogy of John wick, Derek Kolstad, who already got to work for this new series.

According to Deadline site, it is a film inspired by the story of the vampire Alucard, the most powerful warrior in the Hellsing Organization. Kolstad He said he was very happy to have the opportunity to make this adaptation, since he has been a fan of the manga for a few years

‘Ever since my brother showed me the Hellsing manga and anime a few years ago, I’ve been obsessed with adapting it. When Mike Callaghan and his team managed to acquire the rights, to later join us with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Amazon… I mean, this is a dream‘, he expressed.

A great team for the live-action Hellsing

The trilogy of John wick It was a resounding success at both the box office and the critics. Derek Kolstad did a great job with the story starring Keanu reeves, so a good adaptation into a feature film of Hellsing.

In addition, it will be produced by Kavanaugh-Jones Y Freed berger from Automatik; Callaghan Y Reuben Liber Ranger 7 Films, and Jason lust by Soluble Fish Production. Tetsu fujimura, India Osborne, Pierre Buffin Y Jason speer they will be the executive producers.

‘I’ve always loved the vampire genre, especially when a creator is able to put their own spin on it. So when Derek introduced me to Alucard and the Hellsing Organization, I knew we had something special.‘he admitted Callaghan.

We still need to know what the cast will be and who will be in charge of directing the film. And although live-action anime adaptations have historically left us with a bad taste in our mouths, knowing that this time the writer is a true fan of Hellsing, it comforts us up to a point. Maybe we will see something good this time.



