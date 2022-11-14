Tech giant Amazon is going to cut around ten thousand jobs. That reports The New York Times Monday. The first layoffs will fall this week, the newspaper reports. Amazon store personnel and the departments responsible for Amazon devices and human resources will be particularly affected.

With the imminent mass layoff, Amazon joins a row of Silicon Valley tech companies that have been sweeping the workforce in recent weeks. For example, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, fired half his staff and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced that it would cut 11,000 jobs. Companies such as Netflix, Tesla and Stripe have also recently laid off staff on a large scale.

The ten thousand jobs at Amazon are equivalent to roughly three percent of the contracted workforce. It is not yet clear in which countries the layoffs will take place. The layoffs are seen as a response to disappointing growth for Amazon, which has had its lowest growth rate in 20 years since the end of the pandemic. In addition, the changing shopping behavior of customers, who are buying less online since the pandemic ended, and the high inflation in the US are putting additional pressure on sales.