Amazon Italy, through its spokesperson, responds to users' doubts about the possibility of paid returns from 2024

One of the services it transformed Amazon on the first site of e-commerce on a global level, in addition to the speed of deliveries, it is the practice of free return. However, according to the latest rumors circulating, it seems that in 2024, to return a product you will have to pay some sort of tax. The news was first reported by CNNaccording to which the tax arises from a significant increase in returns management costs, and then corroborated by the logistics company Happy Returnswhich claims that today 81% of stores in the US charge a return fee in some specific cases.

Will returns become subject to charges in Italy too? The answer comes directly from a spokesperson for the Italian division of the e-commerce giant at Fanpage.it. In our country, returns remain free within 30 days of delivery without having to provide any reason for the return.

However, there are exceptions, such as in the case of products purchased from third parties or items that do not fall into the standard category such as custom-made products, alcoholic beverages, audiovisual and digital content. The impact of free returns is still important for e-commerce businesses. CNN says 17% of goods purchased in the US were returned in 2022, up from 8% in 2019.

