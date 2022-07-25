Recently, two scam cases involving graphics cards NVIDIA RTX 3090Ti Y RTX 3090 bought in amazon They generated a lot of noise internationally. Both are two very popular pieces in the eyes of the players.

That is why there was no shortage of those who decided to buy them in the prime-day of amazon taking advantage of the offers, which is when this type of product has a much more accessible price.

The first case is that of Mauricio Takedawho in Brazil bought a Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock via amazon with high performance and a personalized design.

Takeda paid 14,500 Brazilian reais, which at the current exchange rate is $54 thousand 868 Mexican pesos. The high price is due to the taxes charged in that country on foreign devices. After paying the above received something disappointing.

Font: Palit.

It was just a container… with sand!, and as if that were not enough, a couple of gift jars. So neither slow nor lazy Mauricio Takeda uploaded a video to TikTok to complain.

amazon did not treat him as he should for this case of fraud with a NVIDIA RTX 3090Ti and had to go to court. Regarding the second case, it was someone who received a RTX 3070 instead of the RTX 3090 that you bought on this site.

How much does the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti cost in Mexico on Amazon?

In Mexico and depending on the configuration, the prices of graphics cards NVIDIA RTX 3090Ti Y RTX 3090 vary in amazon. A Zotac brand 24 GB RAM model is priced at MXN 44,118, another Asus brand model reaches MXN 52,585.

Speaking of the second case, the affected person was Patrick J. Kennedyin charge of the site ServeTheHome. he bought one EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 new. But when she got to her house, she noticed that it wasn’t really like that.

Not only was the box open, but the security seal was broken. Also, it was actually a NVIDIA RTX 3070. So she took advantage Twitter to complain and state your case.

Unlike what happened with Mauricio Takeda in Brazil in this case amazon acted faster and fixed the problem. Going back to talking about the Palit GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRockin Mexico its price exceeds $44 thousand pesos in some stores.

In addition to amazon we have more information about the field geeky. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.