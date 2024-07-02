The iPhone has established itself as one of the most sought-after cell phones in recent years, and the arrival of the iPhone 15 has surprised the world with its innovative technology.

Amidst this fervor, a crucial question arises for many users: Where to find the cheapest iPhone 15? To answer this question, we have investigated the offers available on two of the main e-commerce platforms: Amazon and Mercado Libre.

Our research reveals that in Amazon, the 128GB iPhone 15 is available for a price of $18,999 pesos, with the option to choose the color, although this offer is for a limited time.

On the other hand, in Mercado Libre, the same 128GB iPhone 15 model, but in black, it is at a surprisingly lower price, offered for a time Limited to only $20,407 pesoscompared to its original price in the $21,999 pesos platform.

Apple’s iPhone 15 marks a revolutionary leap in mobile technology, raising the standard of excellence. Its screen 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED frameless offers an unparalleled visual experience, with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, reaching peaks of up to 2,000 nits outdoors.

Powered by the powerful chip A16 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, iPhone 15 delivers exceptional performance and class-leading AI capabilities. Its advanced camera system captures every detail with stunning clarity, from its 48MP wide-angle lens to its 12MP 2x telephoto lens.

In addition, with s functionssecurity like Face ID and shock detection, iPhone 15 offers unprecedented peace of mind and protection. In short, this device redefines the boundaries of technological innovation in the smartphone industry.

For those looking to purchase this new model, the choice between Amazon and Mercado Libre can be decisive in getting the best deal. Although both platforms have competitive prices, Amazon seems to offer the 128GB iPhone 15 at a slightly more affordable price, which could tip the balance in its favor.