After the opening of the cashierless stores with all the digitized products, Amazon’s new project consists of equip beauty salons with the latest technology.

The e-commerce leader opened his first beauty salon in London that includes some augmented reality (AR) devices incorporated into the room. This technology allows clients to get an idea of ​​how their hair will look before the cut takes place.

Also, for a radical change, you can try different hair shades thanks to the front camera of the color bar, which offers a screenshot of how it would look after the change of look.

Instead of the classic magazine rack of any hairdresser, there are several Fire tablets at each styling station and a system that portrays the new looks and posts them on social media.

Through augmented reality, it is possible to know how the dyed hair will look.

The place has about 140 square meters of surface spread over two floors and offers hair care and styling services.

Unlike Go, its quick-buy ecosystems, this show is about a specific bet that has a different objective.

“This will be a place of experience where we will showcase new products and technology, and there are no current plans to open other locations from Amazon Salon, “the company said in a blog post.

It is more than anything about a marketing strategy aimed at showcase the company’s ambitions in the fashion and beauty sectors, a sector where Amazon has tried inroads with some specialty stores.

So there will be a selection of products from your recently launched professional beauty factory. To buy any of these items, customers will need an Amazon account.

“We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry,” said Amazon UK Country Director John Boumphrey.

To request a product, they don’t need cash, just the cell phone. They can scan the code Corresponding QR on the shelf to visit the product details page and buy, with direct delivery to your home.

Prevention and care

The salon will provide free face masks and disinfectant to customers, who will be temperature controlled and must wear face covers, the company said.

Clients will be separated with screens, staff will sanitize equipment between cuts and only a limited number of people can be in the room at any one time, the company added.

Hair care and styling services at Amazon Salon will be provided by Elena Lavagni, owner of Neville Hair & Beauty, an independent salon based in London. The price varies between 70 and 350 dollars.

“We want this unique place to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies,” adds Boumphrey.

