From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 14/11/2023 – 8:02

A Amazon announced the opening of 6 thousand vacancies for reinforce the operation in Brazil for Black Friday, which takes place on November 24th. The opportunities are for the logistics area and it is not necessary to have prior experience. The start is immediate, and the candidate can register via official site from the company. There are jobs in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

To work in operations Amazon It is not necessary to have previous experience in logistics. You just need to have completed high school and be available to work the morning or night shift. The daily journey is made up of breaks aimed at rest, physical exercise and complementary actions that contribute to the well-being and safety of the teams.

According to the company, there are opportunities for growth and training, with chances of employment for those hired temporarily. A Amazon offers temporary employees at Distribution Centers round-trip chartered transportation from nearby municipalities.

The company also invested in logistics: together with its partners in this area, it went from 14 Delivery Stations in 2022, to 62 units, along with 10 Distribution Centers spread from Ceará to Rio Grande do Sul, with the aim of speeding up its deliveries. all over the country.