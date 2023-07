The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a video card Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – 8GB. The reported discount is €54.90, or 11%. You can buy it from this link or from the button below.

The price recommended, according to Amazon, for this GPU is € 497.90, although recently it had even risen. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, and can be purchased for €443.