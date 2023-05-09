Through Amazon we still have a few days to do the The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom pre-order at a discount, taking advantage of the bundle that includes two copies of the game with some strickers as a gift. This package is meant to be purchased with a second person. You can find the game at this address or via the boxes below.

As you can see, by purchasing the package with the two copies of the games with stickers you save about €15. By sharing the purchase with a second person, you save €7.50 each and get stickers as a gift. It’s not a huge discount, but Switch games don’t usually go on sale, especially not before release. Even now Breath of the Wild is sold practically at full price with very rare discounts.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be available from May 12, 2023. The game takes us back to the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild, but will be expanded with new flying islands. Link will also get new powers thanks to a new mechanical arm. We also point out that the official guide of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available for pre-order, both in the standard version and in the collector’s version.