A new week has begun, but that of Black Friday 2022 continues uninterrupted. The offers keep coming and there are always various opportunities to make quality purchases at lower prices than usual, whether it is video games, smartphones, technology or more generally the geeky world. For example, you can find a 6 + 128 GB Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G at a discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 379.909€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

This model of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G offers a 6 RAM and a storage space of 128 GB. The screen is 6.67 inches at 120Hz in FULLHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay. The battery is 5,000mAh.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.