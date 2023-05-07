The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy one Xiaomi 13 Lite 8+128GB smartphone. The reported discount is around €130, or 26%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The indicated price from the box is that of the version sold and shipped by PORPHONE. If you want the version sold and shipped by Amazon, you will have to pay €399.99. In both cases it is the historical minimum price of the two sellers.

Xiaomi 13 Lite it offers a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED screen and features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Xiaomi 13 Lite comes with a 50MP triple camera, with the main camera sporting the IMX766 sensor. Measures 19.2 x 9.6 x 7.2cm. This model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.