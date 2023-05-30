The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Xiaomi 13 from 8+256GB. The reported discount is approximately €100 compared to the average price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price for this product it is 839€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Xiaomi 13 offers a 6.36-inch FullHD + 120 Hz AMOLED screen. It mounts a Snapdragon 8 gen 2, a Leica main camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67 W turbo charging. This model has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.