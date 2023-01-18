Today’s Amazon offers allow us to buy an XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT, both 20GB GDDR6 and 24GB GDDR6. The discount is 11% in both cases. You can find the product at these addresses:

The previous price for the two versions is €1,090 and €1,350 respectively. Both versions are at an all-time low price, but only when shipped from NR INFO, a seller with 95% positive feedback over the past 12 months. Both graphics cards also have a shipping cost of €9.99.

There are also other resellers who deliver the same product faster than NR INFO, which takes more than eight days, but the price in such cases is much higher.

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT

