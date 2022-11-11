The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a Xbox Wireless Headset. The discount reported is € 22, or 22%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this controller it is 99.99 €. The current price is the lowest ever for this headset. The product is sold and shipped directly by Amazon, with returns extended until January 31, 2023.

The Xbox Wireless Headset works without cables, adapters or a base station. Use automatic mute and voice isolation to reduce background noise and have a crisp, clear conversation. The volume and audio level controls are present on the pavilions. It promises up to 15 hours of use with the internal rechargeable battery.

