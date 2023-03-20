The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Stellar Shift edition Xbox controller. The reported discount is €8.91 compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this controller it is 64.90€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Stellar Shift edition Xbox controller offers an iridescent blue/purple tone. Features a purple rubberized grip with a spiral pattern. The controller is compatible with computers, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and mobile.