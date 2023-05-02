The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Xbox Series S in Gilded Hunter version, i.e. with additional content for Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League. The reported discount is €54.04, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 299.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. This Xbox bundle is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Xbox Series S is the “minor” console from Microsoft. This is the least expensive console of the current generation. It does not have an optical reader, so it is designed above all for playing with Game Pass and in general with digital games from the Xbox Store. It’s less powerful than the Xbox Series X, of course, but it can technically deliver up to 120Hz output like its older sibling. This bundle includes additional cosmetic content (9 total) for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys, as well as virtual currency.