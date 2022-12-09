The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Xbox Series S. The reported discount is €51, or a 17% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the console it is 299.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, the return period is also extended until January 31, 2023.

Xbox Series S is the “minor” console from Microsoft. Plays all Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S games, albeit at a lower performance than Xbox Series X. Also plays select Xbox Original and Xbox 360 games. Does not include optical drive, so it is You only need to play digital games. It’s a perfect console to pair with Xbox Game Pass.

