The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Xbox Series S. The reported discount is €50.09, or 17%. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for Xbox Series S it is 299.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform and it is the first time it has been offered. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s “minor” current-generation console. It offers lower performance than the Xbox Series X, but it’s also much less expensive, especially now that it’s on sale. Plays all next generation games, as well as Xbox One games and select Xbox 360 and Xbox games. This model has no optical drive, i.e. you can only play digital games.

Xbox Series S with its own controller

