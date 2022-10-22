The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a Xbox Elite Series 2 controller white in color. The reported discount is € 23.46, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 129.99 €. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller features adjustable tension levers, rounded rubber grips and shorter trigger blocks. It allows you to save 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them freely. Profiles allow you to map buttons, using the dedicated mobile app. The battery lasts up to 40 hours.

Xbox Elite Series 2 controller

