The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Xbox Elite Series 2 Core White. The reported discount is €30, or 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 129.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The controller Xbox Elite Series 2 Core it is the model without additional accessories. It features analogs with adjustable tension, shorter travel triggers, the ability to save control profiles (up to three on the controller) and switch between them at any time. The battery promises up to 40 hours of use.