In our review we explained to you that “Its structural proximity to Nioh will perhaps be a bitter pill to swallow for those who have never loved inventory management and the progression of that saga, yet Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty completely revolutionizes the combat system of those games and manages to offer a generally much more balanced and adrenaline-pumping experience, despite the simplification of the offensive mechanics.Team Ninja’s latest work is an extremely well-kept and long-lived game, which demonstrates the growth of its developers in many aspects, and overall it manages to eliminate many defects of the works from which it took the basis. We are far from perfect, but we recommend it without any fear to any fan of quality action.”