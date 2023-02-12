The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a WD Blue 3D branded 2TB SSD. The reported discount compared to the previous price is 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 223.88€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon: at the time of writing, there are 9 units available.

The WD Blue 3D SSD achieves sequential read speeds of up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 530MB/s. Measures 9.91 x 6.86 x 0.51cm. It is not compatible with PS5 according to the official specifications.

