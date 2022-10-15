The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a controller for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S “Turtle Beach Recon“. The reported discount is € 20.01 or 33%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this controller it is 59.99 €. In recent months, however, it was usually possible to find it at € 49.99. The most important thing, however, is that it is now at an all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Turtle Beach Recon controller offers easy access to audio controls, including EQ presets, game and chat audio, microphone control, and more. It also features vibration feedback with dual motors in the grips and dorsal buttons. Also includes micro coolant channels for added freshness. There are also two quick mappable buttons in which you can save four profiles. It is compatible with PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Turtle Beach Recon Controller

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.