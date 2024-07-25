Last week Prime Day took place. Amazonwhere users were not only able to enjoy a series of discounts, but many took advantage of this event to start a series of scams. Fortunately, Amazon has realized this and has shared a series of recommendations to avoid being a victim in these cases.

Through an email and on its official website, Amazon warns about possible frauds that have occurred, mainly affecting Prime users. It all starts with emails, calls or messages from people pretending to be company employees.These people warn about expiring subscriptions, or even advertise supposed refunds and gift cards.

The goal of these messages is to obtain the personal and payment information of as many users as possible, with which they abuse all those affected. To prevent this, Amazon assures that it will never request information of this type, and their only official means of communication is through the message center on the page or application.

Similarly, it is recommended that victims log into their Amazon profile, where they can get information about the status of their membership or pending shipments. Along with this, it is necessary to create secure passwords and change them frequently, and block or report your card if you think you have been the victim of fraud. In related topics, we tell you how to buy on Amazon in the United States.

Author’s Note:

It is important for all users to be safe when shopping online. While fraud is more common these days, it is important to remember that personal information should never be shared.

Via: Amazon