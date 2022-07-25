The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a few Third generation Apple AirPods. The reported discount is € 139.10, or 20%.

The price recommended is 199 €. The current price is (almost) the lowest ever offered on Amazon: four months ago it was available for 90 cents less. It is therefore an excellent offer. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Third generation Apple AirPods offer spatial audio with dynamic head position detection, for three-dimensional sound. It also supports adaptive EQ, which calibrates the music to the shape of your ear. This model has a new tapered design compared to the previous one. It has a pressure sensor to easily control music, answer calls and hang up. The battery promises 6 hours of listening, per full charge, for a total of 30 hours of listening with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Third generation Apple AirPods

