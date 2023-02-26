The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Lunar Shift edition Xbox controller. The reported discount is 18%, or €11.73. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this version of the Xbox controller it is 64.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Lunar Shift Special Edition Xbox controller is compatible with mobile, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. This is a special edition, but only in aesthetic terms: there are no functional differences compared to the classic controllers included with the console.

Lunar Shift Special Edition Xbox controller

