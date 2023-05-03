The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung 980 PRO 500GB SSD for PC and PS5. The reported discount is 19% of the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 87.63€. The current discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Samsung 980 PRO SSD offers read speeds of up to €6,900, with write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s. This SSD is officially compatible with PS5, as well as PC. Measures 8.01 x 2.21 x 0.24cm.