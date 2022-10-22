The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a copy of The Last of Us Part I for PS5. The reported discount is € 27.73, or 4%. You can find the game at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for The Last of Us Part I is 80.99 €. The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Last of Us Part I is the PS5 remake of Naughty Dog’s game originally released on PS3 and then landed on PS4 via a remaster. It offers a completely recreated graphics, an improvement of the faces and the expressiveness of the characters. The gameplay and content remained identical. It does not include the multiplayer mode that was present in the PS3 game. It also takes advantage of the unique features of DualSense to expand the gaming experience.

Joel from The Last of Us Part I

