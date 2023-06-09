The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for The Last of Us Part I for PS5. The reported discount is €29, or 36%. You can find it at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 80.99€. Today’s discount is the best ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Last of Us Part I is the PS5 remake of Naughty Dog’s PS3 game. In our review we explained that “Someone, perhaps, will have launched into this comment without addressing the very long review that we wrote with effort and difficulty, in the hope of immediately finding the answer to the two big questions that have accompanied this Part 1 since your announcement: so is it a real remake? And is it worth the price asked to take it home? We answered the first question with a resounding yes, while only you can answer the second according to the value you attribute to playful works and their load of “innovation and novelty. What we can add is that this game is still today an indisputable masterpiece, an unrivaled title that continues to push forward the narrative component of our favorite medium. It is the work done by Naughty Dog to modernize the original work is not only excellent from a technical and artistic point of view, but even manages to give a new coherence to the two-part story of Ellie, to make the universe that forms the backdrop to this series more credible and cohesive. And for this, and for everything we have told you in the piece, we cannot help but reward The Last of Us Part 1 with an extremely positive vote.”