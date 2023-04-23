The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for one PS4 copy of The Last of Us Part II. The reported discount is around €20, or 66%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is 29.27€. The current price is almost its lowest ever, but the difference is only a cent, so it’s like an all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. In recent days it has not always been available, Amazon probably has a limited number of copies.

The Last of Us Part II is set some years after the end of the first chapter. We will be able to continue the adventures of Ellie and Joel. The gameplay has been revamped with new possibilities, such as various body positions for hiding and prone, and with larger, more vertical levels. If you’ve seen the TV series and don’t want to wait to continue the couple’s adventures, this is a great time to buy The Last of Us Part II.