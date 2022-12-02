The Amazon offers Today they offer us a discount for the video game The Callisto Protocolin its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version. The discount is around €7, a bargain though if we think that the title came out today. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this video game it is €70.99. The current price is very advantageous, although the discount is only 11%. You can return the product by January 31, 2023 (extended period).

As we said in our review, The Callisto Protocol offers an intense and rewarding combat system, an extraordinary technical sector and, of course, many references to Dead Space. Speaking of the edition, the discounted one is the Day One Edition, which includes the “Retro Prisoner” character skin.

The Callisto Protocol

