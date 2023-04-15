The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a PS4 or Xbox One copy of The Callisto Protocol​​​. The reported discount is €40.01, or 66% for the Xbox One version, while it is €36.01 for the PS4 version. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is 61€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform for both versions. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “The Callisto Protocol is not Dead Space, we have clarified this, and it stumbles over more than one design choice: close-quarters clashes defuse the fear of enemies who, for their part, have nothing to do with the creepy Necromorphs , the management often fails to build the fear and tension that one would expect, the exploration field solutions that are not very intriguing and the story ends up being a bit phoned in. Not a small matter, but which are counterbalanced by the extraordinary rendering of hits, by a sometimes phenomenal technical sector and by a solid and coherent structure, despite its linearity. In general, by the feeling of being faced with a title that is certainly worth playing despite everything.