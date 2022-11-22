The first days of the week of Black Friday 2022 they are now gone. Of course, there is still just under a week left for the real conclusion of the offers and the promotions are not ending, but already now we have the opportunity to see what are the more interesting products of this period of discounts on Multiplayer. The selection comes directly from you readers, who have led this ranking with your purchases.

Between best-selling products in these first days of Black Friday 2022 we find first of all Meta Quest 2, which has attracted the interest of gamers in both the 128GB model and the 256GB model. The promotion is interesting not only because it offers a discount on the price of the viewer, but also because it adds another free game to the bundle: in addition to Beat Saber, the purchase guarantees a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR.

Continuing, we find that the discounts on the various have been greatly appreciated notebooks from MSI, to the point of causing the MSI GF63 Thin to terminate the drives. If you haven’t had time to buy it, however, you can still buy the MSI Pulse GL76 (RTX 3060 and Intel i7-12700H), the MSI Vector GP76 (RTX 3080 Ti, Intel i7-12700H) and the MSI GP76 Leopard (RTX 3070, Intel i7-11800H).

Obviously not everyone is interested in such massive expenses and in fact among the best-selling products of this beginning Black Friday 2022 there are also less expensive but no less interesting products. The PlayStation Store wallet top-up cards they have in fact been a great success, especially in the €90 version which allows for the greatest savings.

By changing side of the console world, the success of the doesn’t stop Xbox controller with USB-C cable including which is at a remarkable price for this Black Friday 2022. Other colors have also been put on sale these days, but unfortunately the number of units has already run out. The same was true for the PS5 DualSense controller.

Black Friday 2022 promotions continue until November 28th

