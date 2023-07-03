The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ASUS ROG Gladius III Wired mice. The reported discount is €25.91, or 29%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 89.90€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The ASUS ROG Gladius III Wired mice has a 19,000 DPI and 400 ips optical sensor, with a polling rate of 1000 Hz: it promises great precision and speed without lag. Furthermore, the ROG push-fit socket allows the insertion of new switches, which still guarantee 70 million clicks. It has a button to adjust the DPI: just press for three seconds and then scroll with the wheel to precisely define the sensitivity at any time. It also supports Armory II software to change mouse settings.