The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Officially licensed Nintendo Switch Lite case, marked Hori. The reported discount is 13% compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this case for Switch is 18.90€. The current price is the lowest in a long time: you have to go back to early 2021 to find better discounts. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This case for Switch Lite by Hori is made under official Nintendo license. This is a rigid and resistant protection, not compatible with other Switch models. Inside there is space for 10 game cartridges and there is also a pocket for accessories.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Officially licensed Nintendo Switch Lite case

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.