The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Grogu / Baby Yoda LEGO set (75318) from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. The reported discount is €15, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this LEGO set it is 89.99€. The current price is the lowest of the year and also of the last months of 2022. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Grogu / Baby Yoda LEGO set (75318) consists of 1073 pieces. This is a model of the character from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Mouth, ears and head are adjustable. It also features a gear knob from the Razor Crest spaceship, Grogu’s favorite toy, that can be placed in his hand. The set also includes a plaque with information and trivia, and a Grogu LEGO minifigure.