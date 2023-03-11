Today’s offers of Amazon Italy allow us to buy a SSD Samsung Memories 980 1TB for PC. The reported discount is approximately €23 compared to the previous price, or 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon is 98.46€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’SSD Samsung Memories 980 1TB is not compatible with PS5, according to the official specifications. It is an NVMe PCIe 3.0 with speeds up to 3,500 MB/s. Measures ‎8.01 x 2.21 x 0.24 cm.