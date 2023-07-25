The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a copy of Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch. The reported discount compared to the median price is €6.99, or 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is 49.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Splatoon 3 is the newest iteration in Nintendo’s online-rated shooter series. Splatoon 3 introduces Splatville, a new city “of chaos” inhabited by Inklings and Octolings veterans of a thousand battles. The game offers various new features, such as a new bow-shaped weapon, more customization options and movement possibilities. We remind you that to play online you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.