The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a copy of Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch. The reported discount is 10% of the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is 59.99€. The current discount is the best ever for all versions. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. As you know, Nintendo games are rarely on sale.

In our review we explained to you that “Splatoon 3 is a game of undoubted charm that after five years tries to make a comeback with many good improvements, but without that leap in quality and content that would have allowed it to leave its mark again. A product that chooses to build the future of the series in full continuity with its predecessor and with a few timid steps forward. like the others before them a multifaceted experience, fast, suitable both for entire afternoons in front of the television and for two matches of three minutes each lying down in the park and connected via telephone.Without gratuitous violence and without intimidating messages… it is not at all little.”