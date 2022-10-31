The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. The discount reported is 20%, or € 84.60. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 419 €. The current price is obtained with an additional saving of 17.60 € which is activated automatically at checkout. Normally these additional discounts are while stocks last, so if you want to take advantage of it, don’t wait too long. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones feature QN1 HD Noise Canceling and Adaptive Sound Control which automatically adjusts sound settings based on environment and activity. Plus, the Speak-to-Chat feature automatically pauses the music when you want to talk. The battery life is up to 30 hours, with fast charging: in three minutes you get three hours of use.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

