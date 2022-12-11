The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Sony SRS-XB13 or a portable Bluetooth speaker. The reported discount is €30.01, or 50%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this speaker it is 60€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The Sony SRS-XB13 portable speaker it is resistant to water and dust (IP67), with a battery life of up to 16 hours. It is described as “compact, light and easy to carry, with a convenient detachable hook to carry or hang your wireless speaker wherever you want. It is available in 6 fun colors.”

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Sony SRS-XB13, portable Bluetooth speaker

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.