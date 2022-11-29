The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Sony BRAVIA KD-55X80K 55 inch smart TV. The reported discount is €100, or 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price for this Smart TV it is 799€. In the previous months the television was also put on sale at higher prices. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The refund is extended until January 31, 2023.

The Sony BRAVIA KD-55X80K it measures 33.9 x 123.3 x 78.3 cm and weighs 15 kg. The maximum resolution is 4K UHD HDR with Triluminos Pro display. It has X-Balanced Speaker which ensures powerful and clear dialogue and music. Sound Optimization technology detects sound-absorbing objects in the room, automatically optimizing the sound.

Sony BRAVIA KD-55X80K

