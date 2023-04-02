The Amazon offers of today allow us to purchase a copy of Sonic Frontiers for PS4 and PS5. The reported discount is €30.60, or 51%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever to appear on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

In our review we explained to you that “Sonic Frontiers is the game of a comeback that many have been waiting for for twenty or so years. The Sonic Team has finally figured out how to translate its most famous series into a three-dimensional context, but now it is necessary to raise the quality of all the rest. It is precisely the outline that damages a game that certainly deserved more, above all more finishing and more attention to certain damned details. If you are looking for something fast, fresh and fun, if you are looking for a different platformer from the usual Nintendo ones, probably Sonic Frontiers will be able to satisfy all your needs. It is also a rather substantial game: it takes about twenty hours to get to the end and surely there are those who will spend more. What is not obvious: text and voices are completely in Italian. “