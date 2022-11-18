The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Among the video games on sale for this event, the new one certainly stands out Sonic Frontiers3D chapter dedicated to the blue hedgehog, who will have to save his friends. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is €59.99, but on Black Friday you can buy it for only €39.99. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

As we said in the our review, “Sonic Frontiers is the game of a comeback that many have been waiting for twenty-odd years. The Sonic Team has finally figured out how to translate its most famous series into a three-dimensional context”.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Sonic Frontiers

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.