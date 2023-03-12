The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Shock Blue color Xbox controller. The reported discount is €9, or 15%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 59.99€. The current price isn’t the lowest ever on the platform, but it’s one of the best in months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Shock Blue Xbox Controllers it is a basic model, that is, it has the same functions as the Xbox controllers included with the console. The only difference is the colour. It is compatible with Xbox, PC and mobile.