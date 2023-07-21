The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD for PS5 and PC, without heatsink. The reported discount is €40, or 36%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discounted price for this product it is €69.90, a bargain for those looking for an SSD for their PS5 console or for their PC. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB SSD it is compatible with PC and PS5. It doesn’t have a heatsink. The maximum speed of this SSD is 7,300 MB/s. Measures 8.01 x 2.21 x 0.36cm. With the product, Seagate offers a five-year limited warranty, as well as a three-year rescue data recovery service for data recovery.